Producer and former chairperson of the Central Board Of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani feels there is nothing like original cinema. He lashes at netizens who have been criticizing Sunny Deol’s son Karan’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas as outdated.

“What is outdated?” Nihalani demands to know. “What was unfashionable yesterday is trending today. And what is considered outdated today would be in vogue tomorrow. It’s a cycle. And all Indian cinema is based on just a handful of ideas. The style of putting across those ideas keeps changing, but the ideas remain the same.”

Nihalani points out the example of the recently released Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl which, he says, bears a resemblance to an earlier film. “This whole idea of a man seducing men by impersonating a woman’s voice on the phone was done in my film Shola Aur Shabnam 29 years ago. In that film Govinda cons Anupam Kher by speaking in a woman’s voice.”

Nihalani hastens to point out that he isn’t accusing the makers of Dream Girl of copying his film. “All I’m saying is, ideas and trends tend to be cyclic. They keep coming back after a break. So please don’t jump to conclusions about Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Di Ke Paas.”

The veteran film producer rightly feels that the Deol scion deserves a chance. “Writing him off even before his film just because he is from a film family is wrong. Let the boy try to prove himself. Then react as you like.”

