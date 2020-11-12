Bollywood Hungama

Paatal Lok actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Asif Basra has reportedly died of suicide. As per reports, the senior actor was found hanging in McLeodganj in Dharamshala, near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road.

Bollywood actor Asif Basra dies by suicide in Dharamshala

The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and are currently investigating the matter. Forensic team is at the spot and police are investigating the matter, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

Asif Basra who starred in Paatal Lok and Kai Po Che was 53 at the time of his death.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

