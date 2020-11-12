Bollywood actor Asif Basra has reportedly died of suicide. As per reports, the senior actor was found hanging in McLeodganj in Dharamshala, near a cafe located on FC Gibada Road.

The police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and are currently investigating the matter. Forensic team is at the spot and police are investigating the matter, said SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.

Asif Basra who starred in Paatal Lok and Kai Po Che was 53 at the time of his death.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.