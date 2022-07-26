South Korean singer-actor Chansung, who is a member of pop group 2PM, welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife.

As shared by Korean media portal Soompi, back in December 2021, Chansung announced his marriage and fiancée’s pregnancy through a handwritten letter. He shared, “While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.”

Although the couple had plans to hold a wedding, the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. Now, the outlet reports that the couple recently welcomed a baby girl. On July 26, a representative of Chansung’s agency L’July Entertainment shared, “Hwang Chansung’s wife recently gave birth to a child. Both the mother and child are in good health.”

Chansung, who joined L'July Entertainment earlier in March, after parting ways with JYP Entertainment, plans to continue his activities as a member of 2PM and as an actor.

