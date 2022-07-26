comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.07.2022 | 12:53 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ek Villain Returns Laal Singh Chaddha Raksha Bandhan Liger Vikrant Rona
follow us on

K-pop group 2PM’s Chansung and his wife welcome first child; become parents to a baby girl

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean singer-actor Chansung, who is a member of pop group 2PM, welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife.

K-pop group 2PM’s Chansung and his wife welcome first child; become parents to a baby girl

K-pop group 2PM’s Chansung and his wife welcome first child; become parents to a baby girl

As shared by Korean media portal Soompi, back in December 2021, Chansung announced his marriage and fiancée’s pregnancy through a handwritten letter. He shared, “While preparing and planning marriage with this person after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected, and we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.”

Although the couple had plans to hold a wedding, the ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. Now, the outlet reports that the couple recently welcomed a baby girl. On July 26, a representative of Chansung’s agency L’July Entertainment shared, “Hwang Chansung’s wife recently gave birth to a child. Both the mother and child are in good health.”

Chansung, who joined L'July Entertainment earlier in March, after parting ways with JYP Entertainment, plans to continue his activities as a member of 2PM and as an actor.

Also Read: 2PM’s Chansung announces marriage and fiancée’s pregnancy; to leave JYP Entertainment in January 2022

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi, Mrunal Thakur to…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's stalker…

Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on…

Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah to star in…

Woah! Salman Khan announces No Entry sequel…

Complaint filed against Ranveer Singh for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification