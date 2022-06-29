The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to 397 distinguished artists and executives to join the organization in 2022. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity. This year's class of invitees includes 71 Oscar nominees, including 15 winners.

Oscars 2023: Kajol, Suriya, Reema Kagti, Billie Eilish, Anya Taylor-Joy among 397 members invited by The Academy

From India, Suriya and Kajol are among the 397 people that have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Director-writer Reema Kagti, producer Aditya Sood and documentary filmmakers Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas are also included in the list. International stars including Anya Taylor-Joy, Billie Eilish, Jamie Dornan, Dana Walden, and Leonard Maltin have been invited as well among others. According to Variety, "The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States."

A selection of this year's invitees includes Michael Greyeyes (Wild Indian) to the Actors branch, Elodie Demey (Summer of 85) to Casting Directors, Martin Ruhe (The Tender Bar) to Cinematographers, Paul Tazewell (West Side Story) to Costume Designers, Andrew Ahn (Fire Island) to Directors, and Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh (Writing With Fire) to Documentary.

