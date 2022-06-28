Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal. The onscreen couple has already started shooting for it. While not much is revealed about the film, in a recent exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varun spoke about his bonding with his onscreen co-star and how she helped him save his life when he was unwell.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan describes Bawaal actor Janhvi Kapoor as ‘patakha’; says, “She has taken care of me for two days when I was unwell”

Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen promoting the multi-starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo, spoke to Bollywood Hungama about shooting for Bawaal and his experience of working with Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. Reminiscing about the time she took care of him when he was unwell, Varun said, “She is really a sweetheart. Meri tabiyyat thodi kharab ho gayi thi wahan pe, tab ussine mera khayal rakha do din, genuinely. Soup wagaira sab mangaya usne. Ek jagah gaye the tabhi jahan khana nahi mil raha tha, Janhvi ne aise haath jode aur usne khana dilaya mujhe. Main bas usse shock mein dekh raha tha.” (Transl: I was unwell when we were shooting there and she has taken care of me for two days. She called for soup and all for me. In fact, we had been to a place where they were not serving food and she folded her hands and requested them to give me food and she did it. I was just looking at her in complete shock.)

He went on describe his co-star adding, “She comes across as such a shy person. She is also very shy as a person. Lekin woh jab khulti hai, toh she is like a patakha. (Transl: When she opens up, she is like a firecracker)”

In the same interview, Varun Dhawan had also expressed his keen interest in working with Janhvi’s brother and co-actor Arjun Kapoor.

Speaking of Bawaal, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and it is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

Also Read: Producer Sajid Nadiadwala surprises his lead star of Bawaal, Varun Dhawan on his birthday

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.