Deepika Padukone recently took off to the US to present at the prestigious Oscars 2023 and the actress was also presenting the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ to the audience. A video of Deepika introducing the popular song from RRR found its way on social media and it seems to have left co-actress Kangana Ranaut quite impressed. Although the Manikarnika actress has, in the past, taken a few digs at Padukone, now she couldn’t stop but appreciating the actress for standing tall and handling the prestigious stage of 95th Academy Awards quite gracefully.

Kangana Ranaut appreciates Deepika Padukone presenting at Oscars 2023; says, “Not easy there holding the entire nation together”

Readers would recall that Kangana Ranaut recently returned to Twitter and in the same platform, she appreciated Deepika Padukone saying, “How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best.” However, the comment left many surprised, since in the past, Kangana has taken massive digs at Padukone and even about the latter talking about her mental health and depression history.

How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best ❤️???????? https://t.co/KsrADwxrPT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 13, 2023



On the other hand, Deepika Padukone also received much love from other Indian actress including Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt. While Samantha took to her Instagram story to share a photo of Deepika in her glamorous Oscars look and captioned it “Dead <3<3<3<3<3”, Alia Bhatt too posted another photo from the red carpet adding, “This beauty making India proud and how…. <3<3<3<3”.

Yet another actress who had all words of praises for the Chennai Express actress was Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta.



India made history at the Oscars this year with RRR being the first Indian song to win the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards whereas Guneet Monga’s documentary The Elephant Whispers also won the prestigious trophy.

