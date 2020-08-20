Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.08.2020 | 12:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Olivia Wilde to direct co-write female-led Marvel movie, expected to be centered around Spider-Woman

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's confirmed! Actor Olivia Wilde is set to direct the Marvel project. The actress will also co-write the female-led film with Katie Silberman.

Olivia Wilde to direct co-write female-led Marvel movie, expected to be centered around Spider-Woman

According to Deadline, " Olivia Wilde has closed a deal to direct and develop a secret Marvel film project revolving around a female character in the universe. While not confirmed, it is expected that the story will be centered on Spider-Woman. Sony had no comment. The film will be penned by Katie Silberman with Amy Pascal producing,"

Olivia Wilde seeming confirmed that the project might be Spider-Woman related after sharing a photo of her kid wearing Spider-Man costume.

Olivia becomes the third female to direct a film at Marvel. Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland and starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and Rachel Weisz, will release later this year. It was also announced that Nia DaCosta will be helming Captain Marvel 2 starring Brie Larson.

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"I was not misquoted," says Naseeruddin Shah…

Jacqueline Fernandez to do a video podcast…

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay…

Sharpshooter plotting to murder Salman Khan…

Why isn't Ranbir Kapoor standing up for Alia…

Ayushmann Khurrana has filmed three…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification