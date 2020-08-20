Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.08.2020 | 11:49 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Post Rishi Kapoor’s demise, daughter Riddhima has taken charge of grief stricken Neetu Kapoor

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Rishi Kapoor’s death left many grieving. But none more so than his wife Neetu Singh who spent almost every minute of her waking and sleeping hours with her husband when he was with her. A family friend of the Kapoors reveals the one factor that has helped Mrs Kapoor to get over her bereavement.

Post Rishi Kapoor's demise, daughter Riddhima has taken charge of grief stricken Neetu Kapoor

“It is her daughter Riddhima. If it wasn’t for her, Neetuji would have been lost after Chintuji’s death. Riddhima has taken full charge of her mother’s life. She has put her own life on pause to devote herself fully to her mother,” says the family friend.

Neetu Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor finds it difficult to express his feelings. “Though he cares deeply for his mother, and is as worried about her as his sister Riddhima, it is Riddhima who came forward to be with her mother during this hour of need. Riddhima is so protective of her mother now, it’s almost as if she is the mother and Neetuji the daughter,” says the friend.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan: Neetu Kapoor captures the essence of the bond between Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez to do a video podcast…

Ranbir Kapoor drops in for lunch at Sanjay…

Sharpshooter plotting to murder Salman Khan…

Why isn't Ranbir Kapoor standing up for Alia…

Ayushmann Khurrana has filmed three…

Love Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification