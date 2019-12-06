Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.12.2019 | 12:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pagalpanti
follow us on

Oh, no! Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla, diagnosed with typhoid

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 13 is clearly India’s biggest reality show that has all the spice, drama, and masala in it with the contestants being famous personalities this time. From the first day, the celebs have been engaging in verbal spats with each other and arguments that sometimes tend to take a gruesome turn. Sidharth Shukla, who has already made his debut in Bollywood with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, has been in the news for being outspoken on the show.

Oh, no! Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla, diagnosed with typhoid

While he usually engages in heated arguments with his fellow contestants from the other group, including Paras Chabbra and Rashami Desai being the usual ones. Sidharth has however garnered a lot of love on social media with his fans trending his name every alternate day on Twitter.

Well, there’s some unfortunate news for SidHearts, their favourite contestant on the show has been diagnosed with typhoid. He has been advised to rest and take his medications on time. However, it is unclear as to what will be decided regarding his stay in the show. The makers are still wondering if he should temporarily exit the show or stay put. The final decision will obviously be made after his medical condition has been taken into consideration.

Wishing Sidharth Shukla a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Things turn bitter between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla after he did not support her in the argument against Paras Chabbra

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rani Mukerji debuts as a real-life news…

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai loses her cool…

Bigg Boss 13: Things turn bitter between…

Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau's wife files a…

Here’s what Salman Khan will get for his…

Karan Johar hosts a special Ed-Tech episode…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification