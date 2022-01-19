comscore

Oh My Girl’s Binnie to start using her real name Yubin as stage name

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean female group Oh My Girl’s member Binnie has decided to ditch her stage name and start using her real name Bae Yu Bin, Yubin as her new stage name for promotional activities.

Oh My Girl's Binnie to start using her real name Yubin as stage name

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Bae Yu Bin’s agency WM Entertainment announced on Wednesday that she will no longer use her stage name Binnie and focus on various areas in the entertainment industry.

The South Korean singer is a member of the girl group Oh My Girl, which debuted in 2015, as the group's sub-vocalist. She first debuted as a child actor in 2013 and has appeared in several web dramas since 2020.

Their latest release was a digital single ‘Shark’, which dropped on December 23.

Some of the dramas she’s appeared in as main role include Time Of Memory (2021), Sometoon 2020 (2020) and supporting role in Living With A Ghost (2020) and mor.

