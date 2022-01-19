For singer Shaan, 2022 seems to be off to a great start. The ace singer is making the most of his time by branching out into different genres and styles of music. 'Rang Le', his latest single that releases today, will see Shaan foraying into Sufi Rock for the first time.

'Rang Le' is a Sufi Rock track akin to songs from Euphoria and Junoon in the 90s and early 2000s. The track has been shot in Antalya, Turkey, and Mehul Gadani has wielded the director’s baton.

Talking about Rang Le, Shaan said, “I have always loved the power of live music and in the video, we have tried to capture the magic of playing live. Our band just performed live on location in Antalya and we got that on camera which is what the video is all about. The raw and edgy visuals coupled with Rajesh Manthan’s beautiful lyrics has made the track just the way we envisioned it. I’m eagerly looking forward to seeing what the audiences’ reaction is,” he signs off.

