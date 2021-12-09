Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who have been in a private relationship for a while, have officially tied the knot in a Punjabi ceremony in Rajasthan. The actors were planning a hush-hush ceremony with all COVID-19 protocols in place and a lot of security in check.

Pictures of the newlyweds were leaked earlier today. In the pictures, Katrina Kaif can be seen in a stunning red lehenga with heavy statement jewellery. The groom Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in off-white sherwani and a turban. The Hindu ceremony took place on December 9 at Six Senses hotel Barwara in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district.

The couple will not be having a honeymoon and will resume work after they return from Rajasthan. Reportedly, Katrina and Vicky will be hosting a reception in Mumbai for members from the film industry.

We wish the married couple a happy and blissful life.

