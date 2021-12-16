From the time that it dropped its trailer in early November 2021, Chhorii caught on to the imagination of horror fans all over the world and the film’s release on 26th November took the excitement to another level. Nushratt Bharucccha who essayed the role of ‘Sakshi’, a pregnant woman caught in the heart of terror as she attempts to save her unborn child from the monsters that exist in the normal and the paranormal world. Directed by Vishal Furia also helmed the original Marathi film Lapachappi on which Chhorrii was based. The makers have decided to take the story franchise forward and showcase the next chapter to its fans.

The sequel, tentatively titled Chhorii 2, is set to pick up Sakshi’s story from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares, promising to be even more terrifying than the first edition. Vishal Furia returns to directing duties for Chhorii 2 as does Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma continue as producers.

This film also marks a step forward in Abundantia Entertainment and LA-based Crypt TVs collaboration to create platform-agnostic, and genre-defying horror stories and will also be the second venture of Psych, Abundantia Entertainment’s vertical focused on horror and paranormal stories. Chhorii 2 is also set to be another successful outing between T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment following films like Airlift (2016), Sherni (2021) and Chhorii (2021).

Announcing the sequel, Director Vishal Furia says, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorrii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through''.

Nushrratt Bharuccha who will return to play the role of the protagonist, Sakshi added, “I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

The producers of Chhorii issued a joint statement announcing Chhorii 2, “The critical acclaim and fan love that Chhorii has received is a testament to our belief that the Indian audience has a strong appetite for high-quality scary content and we hope to continue serving them with more exciting and unique stories. We are also grateful to Amazon Prime Video for the platform that Chhorii received to showcase itself to the world. With Chhorii 2, we are delighted to continue the successful collaboration with Vishal at the helm and Nushrratt as our leading lady. We hope to take Chhorii 2 a notch higher and make it scarier than the first edition.”

ALSO READ: Nushratt Bharuccha blows our minds with her latest pictures

More Pages: Chhorii Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.