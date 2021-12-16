Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently embroiled in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Her alleged involvement and relationship with prime accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the central agency. Until now, the actress has recorded her statement thrice in front of the ED. In the chargesheet filed by ED, new developments have come to light regarding how the two met and the gifts received by Jacqueline from the accused.

In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s statement recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act), Sukesh had said that he gave as many as 15 pairs of earrings, five Birkin bags, and other luxury goods from Chanel, Gucci to the actor. The conman also claimed that he gifted Jacqueline Fernandez Cartier bangles and rings and a bracelet by Tiffany & Co. in addition to Rolex watches. He also gave Jacqueline Fernandez jewellery worth Rs 7 crore and gifted her a horse called 'Espuelah'.

In addition, Sukesh Chandrashekhar also extended a loan of USD 150,000 to Jacqueline Fernandez's sister, who lives in the US. He also gave her a BMW X5 car and gifted Jacqueline Fernandez's parents a Maserati and her mother in Bahrain a Porsche. He also extended a loan of USD 50,000 to her brother in Australia.

In the chargesheet, ED cited that the actress had recorded two statements earlier this year in which she mentioned that the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had introduced himself as "Shekhaar Ratna Vela". He had allegedly made a spoof call replicating the office number of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to befriend actor Jacqueline Fernandez. The chargesheet, which was filed earlier this month under a special PMLA, further stated that Sukesh had allegedly claimed that he hailed from J Jayalalithaa's political family, they are from Chennai and owner of Sun TV.

Reportedly, he was in regular contact with Jacqueline from February of 2021 till August when he was arrested by Delhi Police.

In its charge sheet, the Delhi Police has accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar and 13 others of duping the wife of the former promoter of Ranbaxy to the tune of Rs 200 crore. Officials believe Chandrasekhar extorted Rs. 200 crore from the complainant by claiming that he would facilitate her husband's release from prison.

