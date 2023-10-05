Following the summoning of actor Ranbir Kapoor, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now extended its probe into the Mahadev Book app case, summoning actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan, along with comedian and host Kapil Sharma, as per a report in NDTV.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken this step as part of its ongoing investigation into the promotion and activities related to the Mahadev Book app. Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan have been summoned due to their alleged involvement in promoting the app, while Kapil Sharma was called in for attending the success party of Mahadev Book app held in Dubai last September.

This development comes after Ranbir Kapoor was also issued a summons by the ED in connection with the same case. Ranbir Kapoor has been asked to appear before the ED on October 6, 2023. It has been reported that the actor is alleged to have received cash payments for promotional activities related to the betting app.

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation into the Mahadev Book app case appears to be widening its scope, with prominent figures from the entertainment industry being called in for questioning regarding their roles in the promotion and association with the app.

As the probe continues, further details regarding the extent of involvement of these celebrities in the betting app case are expected to emerge.

