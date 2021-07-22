This Independence Day weekend, celebrate India in all her glory and revel in patriotism as Bhuj: The Pride of India is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on 13th August. Inspired by the story of real heroes, the movie is a timely reminder of the immense bravery shown by not just the armed forces, but also the ordinary women who help win a war. Mounted on an epic scale, with a high production value, spectacular action visuals, and more, the much-awaited movie is all set to release on 13th August 2021 for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium under the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex banner.

Essaying the role of an Indian spy, actor Nora Fatehi recently revealed her preparation routine for her character. To get into the skin of her character, Nora along with director Abhishek Dudhaiya took up and practiced rifle/ gun-shooting at a training ring with all safety precautions. She went through a rigorous routine to understand the position and posture while holding a gun and how to aim at the target. The actor also picked up martial arts to know the basics of combat; something that helped her perform well on screen.

A Select Media Holdings LLP Production. Presented by T series and Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Bhuj: The Pride of India is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ginny Khanuja, Vajir Singh, and Bunny Sanghavi. The film has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and is all set to release on 13th August 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

