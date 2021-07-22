Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.07.2021 | 3:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Jennifer Winget tests positive for Covid-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Jennifer Winget has reportedly tested positive for novel coronavirus. The actress was all set to start shooting for her upcoming web show CODE M season 2 from July 20, 2021. Before she was heading towards the shoot, she took a Covid test as a precautionary measure and unfortunately tested positive.

Jennifer Winget tests positive for Covid-19

According to a report by a web portal, the actress has currently isolated herself and is currently being on medications. Her testing positive has also halted the shoot of the show and it has been reportedly delayed for another schedule.

The actress herself announced a few days ago only that she will kickstart the shoot for her next through an Instagram post. She declared that "And so part Deux for Code M begins…faces beaming, excited to reunite and raring to go with captain @akshayindahouse and @samkhan @altbalaji @ektarkapoor @tanujvirwani come soon!."

Also Read: Jennifer Winget sets the internet ablaze with her latest photoshoot

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: John Abraham goes lean for Shah Rukh…

Tollywood star Satyadev is all set to make…

SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a…

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for…

John Abraham joins YRF’s Pathan shoot in…

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification