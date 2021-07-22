New music is coming from South Korean musician JAY B from GOT7. Few months after leaving his former company, he dropped his single ‘Switch It Up’. Now, after much anticipation, he will be releasing his first solo EP from H1GHR Music on August 26th.

Including ‘Switch It Up’, a single released in May with sokodomo and Cha Cha Malone, the new EP will contain 7 tracks, presenting a variety styles of music, with different featuring artists. The GOT7 leader announced his signing to H1GHR Music – which is Jay Park’s urban label - earlier this year, and released ‘Switch It Up’ via Warner Music Korea.

JAY B, real name Lim Jaebeom, has been known as a hip-hop dancer, vocalist, songwriter, and producer. In the last seven years of his career in GOT7, he has produced and written several songs for the group under the name DefSoul. Apart from that, he is a part of the R&B soul crew Offshore. He made his small-screen debut through the drama series Dream High 2 in 2012.

