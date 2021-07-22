Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.07.2021 | 4:09 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Toofaan Bellbottom Mimi Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

GOT7’s JAY B to release his solo album on August 26

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

New music is coming from South Korean musician JAY B from GOT7. Few months after leaving his former company, he dropped his single Switch It Up. Now, after much anticipation, he will be releasing his first solo EP from H1GHR Music on August 26th.

GOT7's JAY B to release his solo album on August 26

Including ‘Switch It Up’, a single released in May with sokodomo and Cha Cha Malone, the new EP will contain 7 tracks, presenting a variety styles of music, with different featuring artists. The GOT7 leader announced his signing to H1GHR Music – which is Jay Park’s urban label - earlier this year, and released ‘Switch It Up’ via Warner Music Korea.

JAY B, real name Lim Jaebeom, has been known as a hip-hop dancer, vocalist, songwriter, and producer. In the last seven years of his career in GOT7, he has produced and written several songs for the group under the name DefSoul. Apart from that, he is a part of the R&B soul crew Offshore. He made his small-screen debut through the drama series Dream High 2 in 2012.

ALSO READ: JAY B makes sensuous solo debut with ‘Switch It Up’ featuring sokodomo, watch video

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: John Abraham goes lean for Shah Rukh…

Tollywood star Satyadev is all set to make…

SCOOP: John Abraham plays the role of a…

Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan for…

John Abraham joins YRF’s Pathan shoot in…

Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification