Currently, Bollywood is experiencing an all-time high with audiences accepting Hindi films once again wholeheartedly. From Satyaprem Ki Katha to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to now OMG 2 and of course, the very successful Gadar 2, audiences have been showering their love on cinema and theatres. Recently, Ameesha Patel, who is riding high on the grand success of her recent release Gadar 2, recalled the time when she was approached for the film and how many people had discouraged her to do it. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha revealed that many of them had written off Gadar 2.

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that her friends and family had written off Gadar 2

We all know the massive impact that the pandemic had on the Indian film industry, especially theatres and multiplexes. While a lot of that impact continued well into 2022 too, Ameesha Patel revealed that they were quite nervous to go ahead with Gadar 2, because many people made her believe that it is difficult to bring back audiences to theatres. Ameesha told Bollywood Hungama, “When Gadar 2 was under production, many people had written off Gadar 2 just like they did during the release of Gadar 1. There's too much similarity that happens I think when it comes to the brand Gadar. And many questioned, ‘Will people go?’ and some said, ‘That era of cinema is gone. People are happy to be at home and watch OTT for free at their own time and space and stop and pause and return to the film in two days or, as time permits, depending on their convenience’.”

She continued, “Some said, ‘So theek hai, maybe you’ll will get a few people going because the love for Tara and Sakeena is so much that they will want to know ki Tara aur Sakeena ke life mein aage kya hota hai par woh jo Gadar ne kiya woh toh aap chod hi do khwaab (What happens in Tara and Sakina’s life but what Gadar did, well that is not going to happen again)’. This was said by people within the industry and outside it. Even friends and family told me this. I know that a lot of people had doubts and stuff.”

Ameesha concluded by adding, “The most important thing is for everyone involved in a filmmaking process to do it with all your heart and soul. Because that's when bade parde pe dikhta hai woh mehnat aur woh lagan and I guess that's what's happened.”

