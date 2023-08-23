In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel discussed about the films she had faith in but didn’t do well at the box office.

Making her debut with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Ameesha Patel, who has acted with some of the biggest stars like Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, among others, recently opened up about the films in her career. Riding high on the success of Gadar 2, Ameesha recalled her journey in Bollywood and discussed with Bollywood Hungama about the films she chose, about the films she had faith in, and also discussed the reason behind the films not meeting her expectations.

When asked her about films she had faith in but failed to perform at the box office, Ameesha revealed to Bollywood Hungama that she had a lot of expectations from the Salman Khan starrer Yeh Hai Jalwa, Ajay Devgan starrer Zameer, and Aamir Khan starrer Mangal Pandey. Talking about the film with Salman, Ameesha said, “I think Yeh Hai Jalwa was one of David Dhawan’s, best films. Salman has never looked more handsome and this music and everything was good. But I think earlier, the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news given by the media about their favorite actors. Salman Khan’s accident had newly happened, so I think Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined, Had the audience been open to it, that was one film that would have done really well.”

She further spoke about her film with Ajay, as she continued, “Then there was a film called Zameer with Ajay Devgan, where he is my professor, which was a remake of a South Indian film, which was a national award-winning film. Unfortunately, the producer passed away when the film was about released so it couldn't get to the audiences correctly the way it should have had the producer been alive.”

She also believes that Mangal Pandey did not get its due credit as she added, “So there were a couple of things. Like I didn't think Mangal Pandey needed to be written off so badly the way they wrote it off.” She concluded, “However, films like Bhool Bhulaiyya, Race 2, Honeymoon Travels, I knew somewhere they had strike a chord and they'd work.”

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol starrer and Anil Sharma’s recent directorial Gadar 2 has been creating a massive buzz at the box office with the film becoming one of the top grossers in Bollywood.

