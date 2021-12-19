Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case against Sukesh Chandrasekhar. They are being investigated for allegedly receiving luxury gifts from the conman.

Reportedly, the gifts received by Jacqueline and Nora which include luxury cars, jewellery, and bags were brought by the conman using the Rs. 200 crore he allegedly extorted from a businessman’s wife. In the charge sheet filed by ED, Sukesh gifted Nora a BMW car in December 2020. However, the actress said that the car was given to her by Sukesh's wife Leena Maria in exchange for participation in an event in Chennai. In her statement, she said that she was a victim in the case and has nothing to do with the money laundering case.

When Nora was called in for questioning by the ED she was asked whether she knew or met Sukesh before the December 2020 event in Chennai. according to reports in India Today, Nora told ED, "No, I did not know who he was or nor have I ever spoken to him prior to the event."

Nora also said that she has never used the Signal application. This was in response to Sukesh claiming that he had called Nora on December 20, 22020 to inform about the car he would be gifting.

Further, when asked if it was Leena Maria Pual who announced at the event that Nora would be gifted a new car, the actress said, "Yes, when the event started, she and a couple of other people along with two videographers came to the suite to gift me and to take pictures with me. They were shooting videos while they were handing me the big green Gucci box and the iPhone".

Nora said that there were many witnesses when she was gifted the car and that Leena also had a man on phone on the loudspeaker whom she referred to as her husband. "She [Leena] did not mention any details. She just kept him on the loudspeaker and he was thanking us for coming and saying - they are huge fans of mine," Nora said.

“She [Leena] then announced - We are gifting you a brand-new BMW car for yourself from our side as a token of love and generosity. Everyone in the room was pleasantly surprised. I remember also saying - wow thank you but that's too much. I can't, but I just went with the flow because I wasn't really sure if this was just for show in front of the cameras or if they really meant it. But they kept insisting," Nora added. The actress further said that Leena expressed excitement for Nora to be judging her staff dance competition. When Nora asked the people around whether it is normal for actors to get gifts, she got a positive response.

“The fact that Ms Leena announced this while the cameras were rolling in front of people for me is considered an official professional announcement at the event because my work had started the minute I received them and the minute they came with the cameras and people," Nora told the ED.

She added, "I and Leena never discussed the car separately after or before the event. Any discussion about the car happened in front of people and never alone. The conversation with Ms Leena about the car happened once in my suite in front of everyone. That's all." Nora also said that she never received gifts from Sukesh before or after the event. The only gifts she received was during the event for Leena.

Nora was also asked if she bought bags from the Gucci story in Mumbai’s Palladium Mall after the event. "I did not buy any Gucci bags from the mall after the event. However, I visited the Gucci store for Christmas shopping where I purchased some gifts for my family members/friends/management. At the time, I asked the Gucci representative if it was possible to exchange a gift that I received as I didn't like the colour. She said - you must send it over and I'll get the color changed as long as it is brand new. I made my shopping purchases via my card," said Nora.

Asked if she purchased any bag from Palladium Mall, the payment for which was made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Nora Fatehi responded with: " No! Hell no!"

