Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Fort Barwara. The three-day wedding festivities were held in the presence of close family and friends of the couple. Ever since the duo tied the knot, they have been sharing stunning pictures from their wedding festivities giving eager fans an insight into their wedding.

On Sunday, the couple was seen arriving at their new house in Juhu for the house warming ceremony. They were accompanied by their close family members. A priest was also seen arriving for the house warming ceremony. Katrina and Vicky will be neighbours with actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli.

After Vicky and Katrina's wedding, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to write a message welcoming them to the building. "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love, and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds,” she wrote.

Vicky and Katrina will be living together in the Juhu apartment rented by the former earlier this year. They have rented an apartment on the 8th floor of the ultra-luxurious building Rajmahal in Juhu. The couple will be paying a rent of Rs. 8 lakh per month.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif shares first picture from her honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal; flaunts her mehendi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.