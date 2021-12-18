Kabir Khan is currently gearing up for the release of the much-anticipated film 83 with Ranveer Singh playing Kapil Dev. The film which will be released in theatres on December 24 narrates the story of India's first cricket world cup win in 1983. While Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh and the entire team await the release of the film, Kabir Khan has now confirmed that he is in talks with Ranveer Singh for yet another film.

During a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Kabir Khan was asked if he is planning on another film with Ranveer Singh, he said, “Talks are happening. Obviously, when you have a good time working on a film, you get a certain association and you talk about ideas. I have spent so much time with Ranveer, so we discuss all kinds of ideas. But we have not confirmed anything as of now. For me, 83 is such an important part of my life that till the time 83 is not released I am not able to make a clear judgment or commitment on what I want to do.”

Meanwhile, 83 sees Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Also starring are Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.

