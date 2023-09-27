Nominations for the Best Director for Original Films Section at the Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest

The stage is set, the excitement is palpable, and the spotlight is about to shine on the most promising talents in the world of original Indian films. OTT India Fest, the country's premier online film festival, is back with a bang, and today, we are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated nominations in the Original Films Section! The Original Films Section at OTT India Fest has is a platform to celebrate creativity, innovation, and storytelling prowess in the realm of digital cinema. With the surge in OTT platforms and digital content consumption, this category has become even more relevant and influential in recognizing ground-breaking talent.

This year's nominations reflect a diverse range of themes, genres, and artistic visions, showcasing the incredible richness of Indian storytelling. The festival organizers received an overwhelming number of entries, making the selection process highly competitive. After careful consideration and rigorous evaluation, the following films have been nominated for the Original Films Section:

Nominees - Best Director

Jasmeet K Reen for Darlings

Jasmeet K Reen's direction in Darlings has been a revelation. Her ability to navigate the complexities of dark comedy while keeping the film's narrative grounded has been lauded by both critics and audiences.

Vasan Bala for Monica, O My Darling

Monica, O My Darling is a rollercoaster of a film, and Vasan Bala's direction has been instrumental in creating its unique, edgy atmosphere. His command over storytelling, style, and tone shines brightly in this dark comedy.

Rahul V Chiitela for Gulmohar

Rahul V Chiitela's direction in Gulmohar has transported viewers into the heart of a gripping drama. His skilful portrayal of complex characters and their intertwining fates showcases a directorial prowess that demands recognition.

Apoorv Singh Karki for Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai

Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai is a film that strikes a chord with its minimalist approach, and Apoorv Singh Karki's direction exemplifies this simplicity with remarkable impact. His ability to draw powerful performances from the cast is a testament to his directorial finesse.

Anvita Dutt for Qala

Anvita Dutt's direction in Qala has been a breath of fresh air in the Indian film landscape. Her ability to tell a poignant, coming-of-age story with sensitivity and grace has garnered widespread acclaim.

The winner will be announced at the grand awards ceremony on the 19th October 2023 which is expected to be attended by the biggies of the entertainment world. Organized by one of India's most trusted entertainment portals Bollywood Hungama, curated / directed by Cinema Waale Film and TV Productions and produced by Across Media Solutions, the two day extravaganza aims to honour and acknowledge the excellence that has emerged from the realm of online streaming platforms.

