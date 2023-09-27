comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan becomes the brand ambassador of pet food brand Drools

Drools endeavours to provide the best quality nutrition and products to pets.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan has been roped in as the brand ambassador by Drools, one of India’s leading pet food brands. This collaboration aims to further strengthen Drools' commitment to providing nutritious and wholesome pet food for our four-legged friends.

To unveil this exciting partnership, Drools harnessed the power of social media, sharing a captivating teaser on their Instagram page prior to the official announcement. The teaser featured Drools' very own canine celebrity, Aaryan, engrossed in a scene from one of Kartik's films. When quizzed about any concerns, Aaryan playfully expresses himself by re-enacting Kartik Aaryan's iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. In this comical moment, Aaryan, the dog, humorously ranted about the common perceptions and societal expectations associated with being a golden retriever. This amusing post caught the attention of fans, who eagerly tagged Kartik Aaryan on Instagram.

Speaking about his association with Drools, Kartik Aaryan said, “I have always been a pet person and as a pet parent, I always believed in providing the best for my munchkins. Drools’ dedication to offering nutritious food for pets aligns perfectly with my values. I am genuinely thrilled to embark on this new journey with Drools as their brand ambassador and look forward to contributing to the overall health and well-being of our furry companions.”

“We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Kartik as he joins the Drools as the brand ambassador. An avid pet parent himself, he shares an unbreakable bond with his pet and understands the importance of its well-being. At Drools, we are dedicated to providing pet owners with the best nutrition options. Kartik's popularity among Gen Z and Millennials, coupled with his genuine love for pets, will help us reach a wider audience to create awareness about the importance of pet nutrition,” said Dr. Shashank Sinha, CEO & Veterinarian, Drools Pet Food Pvt. Ltd.

Drools endeavours to provide the best quality nutrition and products to pets. The brand understands the importance of a healthy and nutritious diet for a pet's growth hence their in-house team of vets and nutritionists formulate the product which then undergoes stringent quality checks to ensure superior quality food, specific to the growing needs of pets.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan requests for selfies at airport in this new commercial; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

