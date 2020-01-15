Bollywood Hungama

No wedding plans for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

BySubhash K. Jha

There are reports in a section of the press on Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend tying the knot in 2020. The imaginative though alas, grossly misleading story even sets a time limit for the wedding date.

However when I spoke to a source very close to Farhan, the source denied any marriage plans in the family. “Farhan and Shibani Dandekar are happy as a couple. She is pursuing her singing career while he’s very busy with his acting career. They have no desire need or pressing reason to make their relationship official or legal. So no announcements, wedding or otherwise. At least not in the near future and certainly not in 2020.

When I asked Farhan about wedding plans he quipped, “Do you know something I don’t?”

Farhan and Shibani have been a couple since 2015. After he separated from his wife Adhuna, there were rumours of Farhan and Shraddha Kapoor dating. Neither of the two confirmed the rumours.

