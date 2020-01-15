Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.01.2020 | 1:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Deepika Padukone‘s visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University to stand in solidarity with the students and teachers who were attacked by a mob of masked goons on January 5 led to an uproar. After the visit, a section of the people took to social media to launch vicious attacks at the actress and even started trending #BoycottChhapaak. Meanwhile, a section of people also stood up in support of the actress, including several Bollywood celebrities.

Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU

Now, days after the release of their film Chhapaak, director Meghna Gulzar has opened up about the incident. She said that we have to be able to separate between personal and professional. She stressed that what somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately. She further said that it is important to understand why the film was made and what they are trying to say through the film.

Chhapaak released on January 10 and clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Talking about the clash, Meghna Gulzar said that the decision was taken by the distributors and she felt that the distributors believed that both films are different and will find their audience. The Raazi director further said that it is extremely difficult to find a solo release considering how populated the film release calendar is.

Also Read: Meghna Gulzar opens up about why she waited for the perfect opportunity to bring Deepika Padukone and Laxmi Agarwal together for a joint appearance

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Raj Kapoor’s daughter Ritu Nanda passes away…

Salman Khan gets a makeshift gym in a studio…

Sajid Nadiadwala started work on the script…

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Boman Irani roped in to…

Sharad Kelkar replaces Rana Daggubati in…

Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt agreed to do the film…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification