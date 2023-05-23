Earlier today evening Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a rather cryptic message on their official twitter handle, talking about an impending announcement. As per the post on Twitter, a mega announcement is about Karan returning to the director’s seat in a new avatar, essentially beginning a new era. Well, Bollywood Hungama is the first to inform you that the film in question is a two-hero action venture that will see Karan at the helm. If what we hear is true, the yet untitled venture will feature Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

BREAKING: Karan Johar to direct Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in an action driven project

Sharing details, a well-placed source exclusively tells Bollywood Hungama, “On May 25, Karan will be turning a year old, and with that he intends on embarking on a new journey of filmmaking. So far Karan’s forte in filmmaking has been family dramas and romantic stories. However, he is eager to try his hand with the action genre.” Ask for why the sudden shift and the source continues, “For 25 years now Karan has been doing a certain kind of cinema, and he is looking to experiment and change. Change is always good, and given his experience in filmmaking, it will most certainly be a cake walk for him. But yes, action is the new genre that Karan is looking at right now.”

Further talking about the casting, the source continues, “Tiger Shroff has already established himself as an action star with films like Heropanti, Baaghi, and War. He has excelled in entertaining the audience with his high-octane stunts and perfect execution. So, it comes as no surprise that Karan has roped him to feature as one of the two leads in the new project. As for Varun Dhawan, he too has had his share of action film, though they were action dramas or comedies, he has proved that he has what it takes to become an action hero.”

Though currently only Tiger and Varun have been locked as the male leads of the film, Karan is busy working to lock the female leads as well. Interestingly, the source reveals, that Karan has been toying with the idea of tyring something new for a while now, “Karan has been looking for a shift in genres, and with action films doing well, and being well received by the audience he feels that this is the perfect genre for his to start.”

