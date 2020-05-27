Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.05.2020 | 11:43 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

No coronavirus in Fukrey 3, says Director

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Reports that the next instalment of the Fukrey franchise will incorporate plot points pertaining to the coronavirus have been effectually shut down by director Mrighdeep Lamba who denies having ever made any such statement.

No coronavirus in Fukrey 3, says Director

Says Lamba, “It is not true at all. This is hardly an issue that can be slipped into a plot as an afterthought. This is a misreport.”

Lamba, who is currently writing Fukrey 3, says the incorporation of the coronavirus in this film is out of the question. “This story has nothing to do with Covid 19. Even I was surprised when I read that I was incorporating the virus in my film when infact I said we won’t incorporate such a grim and sensitive issue forcibly into Fukrey 3.”

However, he doesn’t rule out making a fresh independent film based on the virus. “If I get a good idea for a film on the coronovirus, I will do it. But, I repeat Fukrey 3 has nothing to do with the virus.”

Also Read: Fukrey 3 makers plan to incorporate COVID-19 situation in the film 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

From providing essential supplies to…

Irrfan Khan's last film Angrezi Medium set…

Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline…

Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey to be back in…

Two members of Karan Johar’s household staff…

Ranveer Singh urges Indian sign language to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification