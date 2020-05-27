Actor Akshay Kumar is doing everything to help those who have been impacted amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. With the film and TV shootings being halted since March, the daily wage workers and many industry members are facing financial crisis with no jobs in hand. Akshay Kumar has donated Rs. 45 lakhs to Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) amid this grave crisis.

Akshay Kumar has already been working towards helping those in need. He donated Rs. 25 crores to PM Cares Fund followed by donation to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also donated Rs. 2 crores to Mumbai Police, and Rs. 3 crores to BrihanMumbai Municipal Cooperation for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the pandemic.

He also donated 1,000 smartwatches to Mumbai Police and 500 wristbands to the Nashik police after positive cases increased drastically.

Akshay Kumar has been continuously urging the citizens of India to stay indoors in order to stay safe and help flatten the curve.

