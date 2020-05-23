The film industry has come to a halt because of the ongoing pandemic. Filmmakers are already predicting several films based on corona to come out in the near future. Now, director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba said that he is thinking of touching upon the COVID-19 situation in the third part of his hit franchise film Fukrey.

Talking to a news agency, Lamba said that just like the previous two instalments- Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, the third film will also be high on entertainment and will have a social message. He said that the original script does not mention COVID-19 situation. However, the makers have now been contemplating and discussing the same. The filmmaker said that they need to be careful as to how they show it so that it does not seem forceful.

Lamba further said that they had started working on Fukrey 3 before the lockdown and are now connected via phone. They have a story in place and the script is 80 per cent complete. Fukrey's cast Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha will be returning for the third installment with a few additions, the director confirmed.

Meanwhile, Lamba said that if they are unable to fit in the COVID-19 situation in Fukrey 3, he plans on making a full-length feature film on it.

