Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.05.2020 | 10:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Fukrey 3 makers plan to incorporate COVID-19 situation in the film 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The film industry has come to a halt because of the ongoing pandemic. Filmmakers are already predicting several films based on corona to come out in the near future. Now, director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba said that he is thinking of touching upon the COVID-19 situation in the third part of his hit franchise film Fukrey

Fukrey 3 makers plan to incorporate COVID-19 situation in the film 

Talking to a news agency, Lamba said that just like the previous two instalments- Fukrey and Fukrey Returns, the third film will also be high on entertainment and will have a social message. He said that the original script does not mention COVID-19 situation. However, the makers have now been contemplating and discussing the same. The filmmaker said that they need to be careful as to how they show it so that it does not seem forceful. 

Lamba further said that they had started working on Fukrey 3 before the lockdown and are now connected via phone. They have a story in place and the script is 80 per cent complete. Fukrey's cast Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha will be returning for the third installment with a few additions, the director confirmed. 

Meanwhile, Lamba said that if they are unable to fit in the COVID-19 situation in Fukrey 3, he plans on making a full-length feature film on it. 

ALSO READ: Fukrey 3 is in works & makers ask the principal cast to block October 2020 dates

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

Man in viral photo with Nawazuddin…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife reveals that they…

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya…

Dream Girl actor Solanki Diwakar sells…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification