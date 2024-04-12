Prime Video has today announced the premiere date of its original series Dil Dosti Dilemma. It has been directed by Debbie Rao, and written by Anuradha Tiwari, Bugs Bhargava Krishna, Raghav Dutt, and Manjiri Pupala. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast of emerging and seasoned actors, with Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma in lead roles, and Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles. Dil Dosti Dilemma will premiere in Hindi, with dubs available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada worldwide on April 25.

Adapted from the popular book Asmara's Summer, published by Penguin Random House and authored by Andaleeb Wajid, this heartwarming young adult series has Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava serving as Creative Producers under the banner of Ten Years Younger Productions. The series is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Dil Dosti Dilemma invites audiences into the world of Asmara, a popular, witty, and charming young girl. Her summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' neighbourhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Will this experience become a nightmare, a journey of personal growth, or both? Packed with plot twists and heartwarming revelations, join Asmara as she navigates a journey of self-discovery, nurtures family bonds, forges genuine friendships, and experiences the magic of first love, amidst the enchanting bylanes of Tibbri Road.

"Young adults are in a phase of life where they are discovering themselves, facing multiple challenges and forming their identities. When they see their experiences reflected on screen, it validates their feelings, helping them feel understood. We have noticed a significant rise in our young adult viewership, both in India and globally. This success in the realm of young adult content strengthens our resolve to prioritize content tailored for this key audience cohort," said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, India and Southeast Asia, Prime Video.

"We're thrilled to unveil our upcoming series, Dil Dosti Dilemma, a heartwarming exploration of the memorable teenage years that intricately examines the beautiful journey of relationships formed during these formative years. Collaborating with Ten Years Younger Productions has been a delight and we’re excited to present this captivating coming-of-age narrative, evoking familiarity and warmth that will undoubtedly strike a chord with not just our young audience but also resonate with their families."

"Dil Dosti Dilemma holds a special place in our hearts for several reasons. To begin with, it marks our first collaboration with Prime Video, the preferred home for talent and creators to showcase their craft and creativity. We are thankful to the entire team at Prime Video for believing and embracing our vision for this series and providing us the platform to reach millions of viewers worldwide. Further, this series reflects our dedication to bringing engaging stories that capture the complexities and diverse experiences of today’s youth. These stories aim to entertain while also inspiring individuals to not only advocate for change but to actively embody it through their beliefs and actions, shared producers Seema Mohapatra and Jahanara Bhargava of Ten Years Young Productions.

“Emphasizing universal themes of self–discovery, and relationships, Dil Dosti Dilemma reminds us of life's true priorities beyond material possessions. Heartwarming yet thought-provoking, we are sure that the series will connect deeply and emotionally with audiences worldwide. We are looking forward to its worldwide premiere on Prime Video, on April 25!”

