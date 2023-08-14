No 3D version of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan overseas but will have IMAX and 4DX release worldwide; advance booking opens to a BUMPER response in Germany and the Netherlands

The box office right now is on fire thanks to the insane response to the Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. OMG 2, meanwhile, too has managed to put up impressive numbers. Meanwhile, many moviegoers and trade have set their eyes on September 7 already, the day Jawan will release in cinemas worldwide. A few days ago, during the ‘Ask SRK’ session, superstar Shah Rukh Khan revealed that Jawan will have a release in the IMAX 3D version as well.

Bollywood Hungama, however, has learned from the exhibition sources that Jawan will have a release in 2D version only in overseas territories, in IMAX and normal screens. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “There’s no 3D version of the film, at least outside India. However, across the world, viewers can enjoy Jawan in the IMAX and 4DX screens.”

Some days back, the advance booking of Jawan opened in countries like the USA, Germany and the Netherlands. As of now, there’s no confirmation on when the bookings will start in India.

What has been heartening is that the bookings in Germany and the Netherlands have been very encouraging. The show at UCI LUXE Mercedes IMAX, Berlin, Germany is fast filling and is priced at €25. Two cinemas of Pathé in the Netherlands have commenced advance booking - Pathé Spuimarkt IMAX and Pathé Ypenburg - both of which are located in The Hague. These shows are publicized on Pathé’s website as ‘festive public premieres’. Moviegoers are encouraged to come 30 minutes early to enjoy a dance show and an award ceremony before the film’s screening. The ticket is priced at €17.50 and it is also inclusive of a snack and drink.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s second film to release in IMAX. The first one was Pathaan which was released earlier this year.

