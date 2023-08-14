The exhibition sector suffered the maximum during the pandemic. Many producers opted for a direct digital release and this affected the theatres which had to stay shut for most of 2020 and 2021. Last year, theatres were running with full force but several films flopped big time. The scenario has improved drastically in 2023. The weekend gone by has been historic as Gadar 2 emerged as a blockbuster. OMG 2, despite the adult theme, also did well and so did Rajinikanth’s Jailer. Bollywood Hungama yesterday had reported that even the holdover releases like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Meg 2: The Trench, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One etc were running house full.

BREAKING: Gadar 2-OMG 2-Rocky Aur Rani-Jailer effect: PVR-Inox creates HISTORY; achieves ALL-TIME high footfalls of 12.80 lakh patrons and earns Rs. 39.50 crores gross on August 13

It has now come to light that PVR Inox has set a record. On August 13, it entertained as many as 12.80 lakh patrons. This is the highest number of footfalls seen by the multiplex chain in its history. In all, it earned Rs. 39.50 crores gross. Between August 11 and August 13, it served 33.60 lakh patrons and earned a gross revenue of more than Rs. 100 crores.

A statement from the company read, “PVR Inox, the largest and the most premium cinema exhibitor in India has achieved the feat of highest ever admissions and box office in a single day across our circuit on August 13, 2023. We entertained 12.8 lakh guests and earned Gross box office revenue of Rs. 39.50 crores. The weekend of 11-13th August 2023, was also the biggest weekend ever in Company's history. We welcomed 33.6 lakh guests at our cinemas and earned Gross box office revenue of Rs. 100+ crores during the weekend.”

The statement further said, “These feats were achieved on the back of solid box office performances from the stellar content released last week including Gadar 2 (Hindi), Jailer (Tamil) and OMG 2 (Hindi) and continued success of content released in earlier weeks including Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani (Hindi) and Oppenheimer (English) which continued their steady performance. This record-setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Gadar 2 sets a record; several theatres in small towns to play post-midnight and early morning shows for the FIRST TIME ever; Inox Raj Imperial, Surat to screen 13 shows between 12 AM and 6 AM

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.