comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 15.02.2024 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

en Bollywood News Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

Reports suggest that Nitish Bharadwaj has alleged that his ex-wife is not letting him meet their twin kids.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna on Indian Television, has filed a complaint with Bhopal police against his former wife on the grounds of harassment and unruly behavior. As per current reports, Nitish has also gone to accuse his wife Smita Gate, who is currently the Additional Chief Secretary at MP Human Rights Commission, of not letting him meet their kids.

Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

As per a report published by Free Press Journal, Nitish Bhardwaj has met up with the Commissioner of Police of Bhopal, Mr. Harinaryanachari Mishra to file an official complaint against his wife. In the complaint, he has reportedly alleged that his estranged wife has been not letting him meet their daughters – Devyani and Shivrajani and he has also gone on to add that she has been changing their schools consistently in order to deny him access to them. Nitish, in his statement revealed that his wife’s behaviour of denying him any chance to meet their daughters has affected his mental health, because of which he filed an official complaint against Smita on the grounds of harassment and unruly behavior.

According to these reports, Nitish has also asserted that they have filed for divorce in 2018 by mutual consent and the case is still pending in court. Followed by registering the complaint, the Mahabharat actor requested the Police Commissioner to intervene in the matter. Owing to the same, the CP is expected to have put Officer Phalguni Dixit in charge of the case.

Also Read: Nitish Bharadwaj reacts on Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita controversy; says, “I appeal to the people to think of Oppenheimer’s emotional aspect”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to wrap Singham Again by April…

YRF's Nostalgia Film Festival gets extended…

Deepika Padukone becomes global brand…

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Thangalaan is the…

Salman Khan’s next with AR Murugadoss to be…

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri to wrap…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification