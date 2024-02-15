Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for playing the role of Lord Krishna on Indian Television, has filed a complaint with Bhopal police against his former wife on the grounds of harassment and unruly behavior. As per current reports, Nitish has also gone to accuse his wife Smita Gate, who is currently the Additional Chief Secretary at MP Human Rights Commission, of not letting him meet their kids.

Nitish Bharadwaj accuses ex-wife of mental harassment; files complaint

As per a report published by Free Press Journal, Nitish Bhardwaj has met up with the Commissioner of Police of Bhopal, Mr. Harinaryanachari Mishra to file an official complaint against his wife. In the complaint, he has reportedly alleged that his estranged wife has been not letting him meet their daughters – Devyani and Shivrajani and he has also gone on to add that she has been changing their schools consistently in order to deny him access to them. Nitish, in his statement revealed that his wife’s behaviour of denying him any chance to meet their daughters has affected his mental health, because of which he filed an official complaint against Smita on the grounds of harassment and unruly behavior.

According to these reports, Nitish has also asserted that they have filed for divorce in 2018 by mutual consent and the case is still pending in court. Followed by registering the complaint, the Mahabharat actor requested the Police Commissioner to intervene in the matter. Owing to the same, the CP is expected to have put Officer Phalguni Dixit in charge of the case.

Also Read: Nitish Bharadwaj reacts on Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita controversy; says, “I appeal to the people to think of Oppenheimer’s emotional aspect”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.