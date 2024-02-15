Badshah and Nora Fatehi are soon expected to make an announcement about their reunion which will be the next hot spot for music enthusiasts and partygoers.

We recently learnt that Badshah and Nora Fatehi might team up once again for a new project taking forward their hit song ‘Garmi’. While Badshah is known for his charm and iconic dance numbers like ‘Saturday Saturday’, ‘Proper Patola’, ‘DJ Waley Babu’, Nora is known for her popular dance numbers like ‘Kamariya’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kusu Kusu’, among others. Their collaboration yet again has definitely sparked excitement among fans.

Badshah and Nora Fatehi take their friendship to a new level with ‘Garmi Club’

Although major details are kept under wraps, we hear that Badshah and Nora Fatehi, who share a great friendship with each other, are expected to take this collabo the next level. A source close to them commented on their upcoming venture saying, “Considering the hits these two have delivered in the past, their collaboration has definitely created a lot of buzz. And we are sure they wouldn’t disappoint their fans and it is a promise that it will surely take the excitement up the charts. Not much has been revealed yet, but just the idea of them initiating a ‘Garmi Club’ has already got everyone thrilled.”

As the anticipation rises, the duo has ignited speculation about the club becoming the next hot spot for music enthusiasts and partygoers.

