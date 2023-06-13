In 2013, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph teamed up to create the gripping thriller, Drishyam, which captivated audiences and spawned a Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn in 2015. Now, after the success of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are ready to bring the suspenseful saga to its conclusion with Drishyam 3. In fact, Mohanlal and Ajay will be shooting the film simultaneously to give a “spoiler-free” experience to the audience.

Double treat for Drishyam fans! Ajay Devgn and Mohanlal to shoot Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 simultaneously: Report

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by then Drishyam 3 is now in the development stage, with the creators working on a collaborative effort for both the Hindi and Malayalam versions. A source told the portal, “Abhishek Pathak and his team of writers have cracked a basic core plot for Drishyam 3, which Jeethu Joseph and his team loved. They have taken the idea from the team of Hindi Drishyam and are now working towards developing it into a screenplay for Drishyam 3.”

Giving further details, the source added, “The idea is to have Drishyam 3 shot together and release them on the same date all across India. While Kerala will see the release in Malayalam with Mohanlal as Goerge Kutty, the rest of India will get to see the journey of Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. Once the screenplay is locked, the Telugu Drishyam producers also might join the plan of simultaneous release all across on the same date.”

While concluding, the source said, “The power of Drishyam rests in the suspense and as it has happened in the past, there is a section that has already seen the version that arrives first. Everyone working on Drishyam wants to provide the best experience to its audience, and not spoil the twists and turns. Drishyam 3 will be the final film of the franchise and what better than to have an experience of chills and thrills without having an idea of what's next.”

Also Read: Drishyam to be remade in Korean language; Panorama Studios and Anthology Studios announce collaboration at Cannes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.