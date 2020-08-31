Bollywood Hungama

Nia Sharma wins Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, is all smiles as she poses with the trophy!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India was the only season that has been shot entirely in Mumbai considering the Coronavirus scare. The show was more of a mini-series with 8 episodes consisting of contestants from the previous seasons. Out of everyone, Nia Sharma has emerged as the winner of this season and is ecstatic to have won the trophy.

A clearly elated Nia took to her Instagram to share a few pictures with the trophy where she posed with the host Rohit Shetty and a behind-the-scenes picture with the entire crew and contestants. The caption read, “Khatron ke Khiladi ‘Made in Indiaaaaa ????????’ Jeeeeettttttt gayyyyyiiiiiiiiiiii Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty ???? You’re the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil ????@karanwahi Respect❤️????”.

Take a look at the pictures.

Heartiest congratulations to Nia Sharma!

Also Read: Rohit Shetty begins the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi; to share a major portion of his income to help Cine Employees

