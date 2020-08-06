Rohit Shetty who has started the shoot of the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India from Sunday, is all set to use his work as a way to support many cine employees such as the junior artists, background dancers, stuntmen, light men etc. by directly sending money to the accounts of these individuals as a portion of his remuneration from the show. The action director has always been very generous when it comes to helping people out, especially during the lockdown. He even received an appreciation tweet from the Commissioner of Mumbai Police for facilitating 11 hotels for the frontliners.

Apart from making arrangements for the police department, he has been trying to do his bit to support the cine workers from the beginning of the lockdown. By making his contribution to Film Federation (FWICE) & the photographers who were homebound due to the lockdown caused by the pandemic, Rohit Shetty has definitely won a lot more hearts with this gesture. He had asked his friend Farah Khan to host the initial episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India, but has started shooting for the episodes of this mini-series and has planned to give a major part of his remuneration to help support the Cine Employees.

Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made In India marks the first season where the entire series has been shot entirely in Mumbai.

