Bawaal, which was expected to be an experimental love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is causing quite a bit of bawaal (trouble) owing to its subject. The film is said to draw comparisons of a tumultuous husband-wife relationship to Jews suffering in Auschwitz camp and dying, which has not gone down well with the many internationally. The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), which is an NGO dedicated to the well-being of Jews as well as for the Holocaust victims, has issued a statement demanding the removal of the film from Amazon Prime Video.

NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

For the unversed, Bawaal makers opted for an OTT release instead of theatrical and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the statement given by SWC, they said, “Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the quintessential example of Man’s capacity for Evil.” SWC Associate Dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper continued, “By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari, trivializes and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime.”

He further also went on to conclude adding, “If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.”

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. While the film has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from Indians and industry insiders, it seems that it has been facing flak internationally for its Auschwitz comparison. The film was released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

