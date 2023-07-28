comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.07.2023 | 2:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

en Bollywood News NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

The NGO, Simon Wiesenthal Center has issued an official statement accusing Nitesh Tiwari and team of trivializing the lives of Holocaust victims.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bawaal, which was expected to be an experimental love story directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is causing quite a bit of bawaal (trouble) owing to its subject. The film is said to draw comparisons of a tumultuous husband-wife relationship to Jews suffering in Auschwitz camp and dying, which has not gone down well with the many internationally. The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), which is an NGO dedicated to the well-being of Jews as well as for the Holocaust victims, has issued a statement demanding the removal of the film from Amazon Prime Video.

NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

NGO dedicated to victims of Holocaust demands the removal of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal from Prime Video

For the unversed, Bawaal makers opted for an OTT release instead of theatrical and it is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. In the statement given by SWC, they said, “Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the quintessential example of Man’s capacity for Evil.” SWC Associate Dean Rabbi Abraham Cooper continued, “By having the protagonist in this movie declare that ‘Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,’ Nitesh Tiwari, trivializes and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler’s genocidal regime.”

He further also went on to conclude adding, “If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.”

Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and brings together Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time. While the film has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from Indians and industry insiders, it seems that it has been facing flak internationally for its Auschwitz comparison. The film was released on July 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan: “My father loves Sajid Nadiadwala. They always pushed each other to aim for bigger and better things”

More Pages: Bawaal Box Office Collection , Bawaal Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Myntra announces Khushi Kapoor and Vedang…

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa issues a statement…

The Archies' Vedang Raina cast in Alia Bhatt…

SCOOP: The INSIDE reason why Oh My God 2 has…

Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy…

Kriti Sanon launches own skincare brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification