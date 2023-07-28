The trailer is set to launch with a showcase in the Capital on the 2nd of August!

Netflix today dropped a teaser ahead of the trailer for the most-anticipated series of the year - Guns & Gulaabs. The trailer is set to launch with a showcase in the Capital on the 2nd of August! From the crazy minds of Raj & DK comes a gangster-comedy like no other, jahan 90s ke gaane, pyaar ke deewaane aur anokhey gangsters...sab milenge!

Trailer of Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

Pulling off a casting coup, Guns & Gulaabs is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

Kasam paida karne wale ki, we can't contain our excitement for Raj & DK's first Netflix series! #GunsAndGulaabs ki romanchak aur manoranjan bhari duniya mein aapka swagat hai.

Trailer arrives on August 2nd! ????????#GunsAndGulaabsOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/gSVZd1ppOD — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 28, 2023

The Netflix series brings together the very best with Raj & DK at the helm, so mark your calendars because this trailer launch is going to be out of this ganj!

