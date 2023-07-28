comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.07.2023 | 12:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Gadar 2 Dream Girl 2 Jawan Salaar
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Trailer of Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Trailer of Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

en Bollywood News Trailer of Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

The trailer is set to launch with a showcase in the Capital on the 2nd of August!

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Netflix today dropped a teaser ahead of the trailer for the most-anticipated series of the year - Guns & Gulaabs. The trailer is set to launch with a showcase in the Capital on the 2nd of August! From the crazy minds of Raj & DK comes a gangster-comedy like no other, jahan 90s ke gaane, pyaar ke deewaane aur anokhey gangsters...sab milenge!

Trailer of Raj & DK's Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

Trailer of Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav to arrive on August 2

Pulling off a casting coup, Guns & Gulaabs is a quirky, genre-blend that stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. From the first kill to the first kiss, in Gulaabganj, anything can happen, gangs run riot, a cartel heir is reluctant to pull the trigger on his new life, a mechanic is looking for love and an officer is struggling to keep his secrets.

The Netflix series brings together the very best with Raj & DK at the helm, so mark your calendars because this trailer launch is going to be out of this ganj!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan confirms reshooting the climax of King of Kotha; watch

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Myntra announces Khushi Kapoor and Vedang…

Lyricist Kunaal Vermaa issues a statement…

The Archies' Vedang Raina cast in Alia Bhatt…

SCOOP: The INSIDE reason why Oh My God 2 has…

Rahul Bhatt, Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy…

Kriti Sanon launches own skincare brand…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification