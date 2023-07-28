Sources reveal that he has already kick-started the work and has been spending time at th recording studio for almost 3 weeks now.

Bhuvan Bam is all set to add another feather to his cap. As per sources, following the success of his show, Taaza Khabar, Bhuvan Bam is all set to enchant young audiences by lending his voice to the lead character in an upcoming international animated series. The highly anticipated animated series, is scheduled to stream at the end of this year on a digital platform.

Bhuvan Ban has been leaving hints on social media with stories of him dubbing for the said series. There are also posts where he is seen spending time at the studio. Although not many details are revealed, we hear that the show in question is a fun filled animated drama series targeted towards young kids and teenagers. A source close to the digital celebrity said, “Bhuvan has been spending time at the recording studio for the last three weeks. He worked with his voice coach ahead of recording. He’s known for embodying different roles and characters right from the start when he started with content on YouTube. This is his space and something he excels in. The show came to Bhuvan and because it connects with a huge young audience base, it was an instant yes for him”.

We also hear that Bhuvan Bam is quite excited to take the young viewers on a captivating journey filled with imagination, adventure, and valuable life lessons. Bhuvan Bam who started his career on a digital landscape gained massive popularity not only as an influencer but also as an actor with shows like Taaza Khabar.

