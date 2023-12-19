As we draw curtains to another fantastic year, get ready to celebrate the festivities in a blockbuster way, this Christmas with the World Television Premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Colors Cineplex. The film will be premiering on December 24 at 8:00 pm. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, the film is spearheaded by Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to premiere on Christmas Eve on Colors Cineplex

Directed by Karan Johar, the movie is a modern love tale, underpinned by an old-word love story. It traces the journey of Rocky, a spirited Punjabi, and Rani, a sharp Bengali journalist, who fall in love and decide to live with each other’s families determined to prove that they’re a perfect match. Peppered with laughter and thought-provoking moments, the Karan Johar directorial delves into the complexities of love, family, and the daring choice to defy generations of tradition for the sake of love.

"We are delighted to usher in the festive season with the World Television Premiere of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,'" said Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18. "At Colors Cineplex, we have always taken pride in being the go-to destination for viewers seeking non-stop entertainment, especially during festive moments that bring families together. This Christmas, we are overjoyed to introduce another enduring love story into our collection, reinforcing our steadfast commitment to delivering best of entertaining content. This film is a heartwarming addition to our robust lineup of films, promising viewers a delightful and joyous experience. We look forward to riding the festive wave of love and laughter, as we invite our audience to join us on the 24th of December at 8:00 pm for an extraordinary celebration of cinema and the spirit of Christmas."

Sharing his thoughts on its world television premiere, Karan Johar added, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked my return to the cinemas after seven years and I was taken aback by all the unanimous love it received in theatres. It proved that this era of love is all about ‘love hain toh sab hain’. Its world television premiere on Colors Cineplex brings back the joy of collaborating with incredible stars - Dharmendra ji, Jaya Bachchan ji, Shabana Azmi ji, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. My treasured dream team of Pritam Da and Amitabh Bhattacharya created wholesome tracks for this album. Get ready to experience all of it once again and cozy up with your squad with some popcorn! I invite the viewers to take to the steering wheel of entertainment with their family and friends doing the backseat driving this Christmas.”

Ranveer Singh went on to continue, “The film's reception during its theatrical release was overwhelming, and now, as it reaches the homes of millions with the world television premiere on Colors Cineplex, I am quite thrilled as viewers across the nation will embark on this unforgettable rollercoaster ride of emotions and romance. This film holds a special place in my heart, as it exalts the strength of love and its ability to bind souls together, weaving a tale of an unbreakable familial bond. May this Christmas be a tapestry of abundant warmth, happiness, and the enchanting magic of this movie brings to all hearts."

Alia Bhatt concluded, "Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate this with all my fans. The season is all about joy, love, and togetherness and that’s what our film is all about. This movie is very close to my heart and as it makes its World Television Premiere on Colors Cineplex - I hope it adds an extra sparkle and loads of warmth to your celebrations!"

The romantic dramedy encapsulates the timeless charm of Bollywood music to classic romance to abundant comedy along with a touch of glamour. So, viewers can grab some popcorn, find a comfy spot on the couch, and remember, as Rocky wisely puts it, Ab full check out maarne ka time aa gaya hai—kyuki Rocky Randhwa and Rani Chatterjee are coming to spend Christmas with their fans and movie buffs.

