Netflix's popular drama Bridgerton began filming season 2 over a month ago. The shooting came to a halt for 24-hours after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Deadline, as soon the results came in, all the cast and crew members went into isolation, got tested and their results came negative. The shooting will resume soon. The show is currently being filmed in the UK.

In April 2021, the series was renewed for seasons 3 and 4! The announcement from the show’s gossip-in-chief, Lady Whistledown. The announcement read, "Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

The second season will focus on Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's older brother, and his romance with Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.