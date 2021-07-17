Bollywood Hungama

Netflix series Bridgerton halts shooting of season 2 for 24-hours after crew member tests COVID-19 positive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix's popular drama Bridgerton began filming season 2 over a month ago. The shooting came to a halt for 24-hours after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

Netflix series Bridgerton halts shooting of season 2 for 24-hours after crew member tests COVID-19 positive

According to Deadline, as soon the results came in, all the cast and crew members went into isolation, got tested and their results came negative. The shooting will resume soon. The show is currently being filmed in the UK.

In April 2021, the series was renewed for seasons 3 and 4! The announcement from the show’s gossip-in-chief, Lady Whistledown. The announcement read, "Esteemed members of the Ton, It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

The second season will focus on Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, Daphne's older brother, and his romance with Sex Education star Simone Ashley.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor juxtaposes powerful with playful in Alessandra Rich tweed pantsuit worth Rs. 3.3 lakh

