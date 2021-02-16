Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.02.2021 | 7:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Sex Education star Simone Ashley bags lead role; to star opposite Jonathan Bailey in Netflix’s Bridgerton season 2 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sex Education star Simone Ashley is making big waves! She has bagged the lead role in season 2 of Netflix's breakout series Bridgerton. The news was confirmed on Monday that Ashley will star opposite Jonathan Bailey. She will play Anthony Bridgerton's love interest, Kate Sharma.

Sex Education star Simone Ashley bags lead role; to star opposite Jonathan Bailey in Netflix's Bridgerton season 2 

According to Variety, "Kate is a smart, independent woman who is new to the ton and its many social events (and expectations). For Anthony, winning Kate over won’t be an easy task."

Season 2 of Bridgerton will be centered around the oldest of the Bridgerton clan Anthony and the girl he will pursue to marry. The season will be based on Julia Quinn’s series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.

Simone Ashley starred as Olivia in Netflix's British series Sex Education.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani acquires…

Deepika Padukone to take time off from…

Mahesh Bhatt gives away the remake rights of…

" />

Filmmaker B. R. Ishara passes away

" />

T-Series files lawsuit against OC of CWG…

" />

Gul Panag molested at Delhi Marathon 2010

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification