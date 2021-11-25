In March this year, Netflix India announced a quirky, heartfelt comedy-drama Bulbul Tarang with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin playing the lead roles. The film was supposed to go on floors in April 2021 but was postponed after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic brought the production to a standstill. However, the project hasn't seen the light of the day even after the industry is back on track. And it's because the film has been put on the backburner.

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Netflix India has now cancelled this Sonakshi Sinha film. "Together with our partners, we made the decision to not move forward with the film. We are grateful to the amazing cast and crew and hope to collaborate with them very soon," a Netflix spokesperson informed Bollywood Hungama. The makers are not revealing the reason behind the film's cancellation, however, sources say it could be Sinha's sudden exit from the project that might have triggered it.

Bulbul Tarang was a part of the 41 Indian titles Netflix had unveiled in March for the year 2021. Toilet - Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu fame Shree Narayan Singh was assigned to direct it from the script by Arshad Sayeed. Sinha was supposed to play a bride who sets out to challenge the rules once she learns that certain social barriers will prevent her fiancé from partaking in a celebratory wedding custom. A social drama set in UP's Kannauj city, the film reportedly revolved around dowry and its horrific implications in society.

With Bulbul Tarang getting shelved, Shree Narayan Singh has now shifted his focus to another project and is currently filming for a Zee5 show, Sutliyan starring Shiv Pandit and Plabita Borthakhur. Sonakshi is also busy shooting for Double XL — a slice-of-life drama about overweight girls that also stars Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. She will then head to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated series, Heera Mandi that goes on floors early next year. The actress also has a horror comedy (Kakuda) and an Amazon Prime series (Fallen) in the pipeline.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha reveals relationship status, describes man of her dreams in the video shared by Kapil Sharma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.