Housefull 5 will see the return of Akshay Kumar along with an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, and others.

Housefull has been one of the most popular comedy franchises with the cast headlined by Akshay Kumar. Five years after the fourth instalment, the makers have announced the fifth instalment with Akshay and an ensemble cast. After the entire squad has completed a major schedule of the entertainer in Europe, the latest update on that front is that the film will feature a special track celebrating the franchise’s 14 years.

Housefull 5 team to shoot for a special song celebrating 14 years of the comedy franchise: Report

Sources have asserted that the song will be shot in an extensive manner and will be mounted on a large scale. According to these sources, considering the massive vision that Tarun Mansukhani and the production house have for the track, it will be taking as many as three days to shoot it and it is expected to happen in the vast Chitrakoot Grounds in Andheri, suburban Mumbai.

Elaborating on the same, a source revealed details to Mid-Day saying, “The track has been envisioned as a celebration of the franchise’s journey over the past 14 years. It will be larger-than-life, with expansive sets, elaborate costumes, and choreography that highlights the playful chemistry between the cast. It will be a night shoot going on from November 21 to 23.” The source also mentioned that the song will feature the entire cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri along with as many as 100 background dancers. Under the choreography by Remo D’Souza, the cast is said to have kicked off their rehearsals on November 19. “Tarun wanted the vibe to be classic Housefull—quirky and over-the-top, with moments in the song that will leave the audience in splits,” another source mentioned.

Apart from this, it is being said that the film will also feature another massive dance number. Coming to the film Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film will also star Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Sonam Bajwa, among others.

