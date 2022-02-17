Actress Neha Dhupia confirms her exit from the reality show Roadies. The rumours began after Rannvijay Singha parted his way from the show after 18 years and that news broke the internet.

In an interview with a web portal, Neha Dhupia confirmed she won’t be part of the show either. She was heartbroken to see Rannvijay not being a part of it. She said that the reasons for his exit are best known to him and the network. The actress said that she loved the show and being a part of it with Rannvijay. Calling him a dear friend, she said that they will continue the friendship. The actress said that another good friend has stepped into Rannvijay Sinha’s shoes, referring to Sonu Sood who will be hosting the series.

Rannvijay Singha has been part of Roadies for past 18 years but now has opted to quit the show.

