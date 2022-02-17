comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2022 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Neha Dhupia quits Roadies after Rannvijay Singh

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Neha Dhupia confirms her exit from the reality show Roadies. The rumours began after Rannvijay Singha parted his way from the show after 18 years and that news broke the internet.

Neha Dhupia quits Roadies after Rannvijay Singh

In an interview with a web portal, Neha Dhupia confirmed she won’t be part of the show either. She was heartbroken to see Rannvijay not being a part of it. She said that the reasons for his exit are best known to him and the network.  The actress said that she loved the show and being a part of it with Rannvijay. Calling him a dear friend, she said that they will continue the friendship. The actress said that another good friend has stepped into Rannvijay Sinha’s shoes, referring to Sonu Sood who will be hosting the series.

Rannvijay Singha has been part of Roadies for past 18 years but now has opted to quit the show.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia reveals the inspiration behind her role in the Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Director Matt Reeves confirms no R-rated…

Tom Holland joins luxury personal training…

Lionsgate Play's second Indian original…

Shaheer Sheikh to star in the new TV show…

EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor confirms his third…

Kajol buys two apartments in Juhu worth Rs…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification