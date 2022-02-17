HBO Max’s John Cena starrer Peacemaker is coming back for a second round. The streamer has renewed James Gunn’s DC Extended Universe action comedy for a second season which state John Cena in the lead role.

On Wednesday, both James Gunn and star John Cena announced the news on social media. Gunn shared a small clip on his Instagram, the caption of which read, “That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @johncena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @HBOMax - and mostly all of you for watching!”

The Suicide Squad spin-off series launched in January to strong reviews, with Cena reprising his role as the brutish-yet-charming government assassin Chris Smith/Peacemaker who’s paired with a team of fellow agents on a mission to save the world from an alien invasion.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn in a statement said, “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where team Peacemaker goes in season two!” Added Cena, “I am incredibly honored and humbled by the response to Peacemaker and the experience of playing this character.”

The news was announced just ahead of the show’s first season finale, which drops on Thursday, February 17.

