Filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday, February 9. The actor suffered a heart attack and was 58. This news comes months after Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after his prolonged battle with leukemia.

Neetu Kapoor has confirmed that no chautha will be held for Rajiv Kapoor due to safety reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Neetu Kapoor, Rajiv's sister-in-law, shared a statement that read, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will be no Chautha held for the Late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. May his soul rest in peace. The entire Raj Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Rajiv Kapoor passed away following a heart attack at his residence in Chembur. He was rushed to Inlaks Hospital but was declared dead.

Rajiv Kapoor was best known for films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mera Saathi, and Hum To Chale Pardes. He will be last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Toolsidas Junior with Sanjay Dutt.

